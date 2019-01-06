First day of 2019 spent in the sun

NEW YEAR'S FUN: Mim, Ivy and Greer Robinson enjoy New Year's Day by the river in a hammock.

WHAT better way to spend the first day of 2019 than enjoying the beautiful Noosa weather?

Children on bikes, the playground or in the water, families around barbecues and under tents, friends on picnic rugs and a fair number of dogs were all signs of starting the year off in the right way.

Some were still feeling the celebrations from the night before, but managed to bring themselves out to enjoy the sunshine.

It appeared Gympie Terrace was where all the locals came to hang out, leaving Hastings Street to the tourists.

Many said they preferred the peace and quiet.

Rochelle Flanagan said while she and her friends enjoyed a night of new year partying, she was glad they decided to get up and go outside.

"What a wonderful way to spend the first day of 2019,” Rochelle said.