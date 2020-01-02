First details of fatal plane crash probe revealed

Crash investigators have released details into a plane crash that killed two men and revealed how long it will take them to complete the probe.

A PLANE which crashed and killed two men near Mareeba last month was just 500m from the airport runway when it plunged to the ground.

Cooktown man William Scott-Bloxam, 73, and 63-year-old Stuart man and fellow pilot Geoff Burry died on December 14 when their Angel Aircraft Corporation Model 44 Angel twin-engine light plane crashed near the Mareeba Aerodrome.

Pilot William Scott-Bloxam died in a crash at Mareeba.

The Australian Transport Safety Bureau is investigating the crash and has released details on what it will focus on in the investigation.

"Shortly after taking off from runway 28, the aircraft entered a right turn, descended and subsequently impacted terrain about 0.5km beyond the runway," it said.

"Two pilots were on board and both sustained fatal injuries. The aircraft was destroyed.

"The evidence collection phase of the investigation will include examination of the aircraft and accident site, interviewing witnesses and reviewing recorded audio and flight data."

Geoff Burry has been tragically killed after the light plane he was a passenger in crashed in a cornfield near Mareeba Airport yesterday.

Witnesses reported hearing the engines missing and backfiring before the aircraft, believed to be the only one of its kind in Australia, crashed about 11.20am.

The ATSB update said a final report would be issued after the investigation and if a critical safety issue was identified it would notify appropriate parties.

The final report is due between July and September next year.