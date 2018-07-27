First e-bus trials did not meet Australian standards

ELECTRIC buses are now being manufactured in Australia, including by the company which owns Sunbus.

It's a far cry from when Noosa Council first trialled them, only to find that what was on offer was sub-standard.

The council trialled two buses, both foreign as none were being made in Australia, Mayor Tony Wellington said.

"The first was a European manufacture but it didn't include air-conditioning,” Cr Wellington said.

"We then went to another from China and it did not meet Australian electrical standards.”

The exercise cost council $18,000, although the money used all came from the Transport Levy - and not all was lost.

"We installed the electric charging station at Cooroy, which was originally part of the electric bus plan, and is now part of the state's Electric Super Highway to Cairns, with another yet to be located,” he said.

"The thing to remember is it was a trial - to see if something was possible.

"It wasn't then; with local manufacturing a reality, now it is.”