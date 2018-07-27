Menu
Login
General map showing e-bus route considerations
General map showing e-bus route considerations
News

First e-bus trials did not meet Australian standards

by Alan Lander
27th Jul 2018 6:02 AM

ELECTRIC buses are now being manufactured in Australia, including by the company which owns Sunbus.

It's a far cry from when Noosa Council first trialled them, only to find that what was on offer was sub-standard.

The council trialled two buses, both foreign as none were being made in Australia, Mayor Tony Wellington said.

"The first was a European manufacture but it didn't include air-conditioning,” Cr Wellington said.

"We then went to another from China and it did not meet Australian electrical standards.”

The exercise cost council $18,000, although the money used all came from the Transport Levy - and not all was lost.

"We installed the electric charging station at Cooroy, which was originally part of the electric bus plan, and is now part of the state's Electric Super Highway to Cairns, with another yet to be located,” he said.

"The thing to remember is it was a trial - to see if something was possible.

"It wasn't then; with local manufacturing a reality, now it is.”

australian standards electric buses noosa council
Noosa News

Top Stories

    Noosa nails down split council gain with more to do

    Noosa nails down split council gain with more to do

    News Annual review for Noosa Council is rosy

    • 27th Jul 2018 7:18 AM
    Sign-on day fun set to bring back Peregian nippers

    Sign-on day fun set to bring back Peregian nippers

    News Peregian aims for lifesaving additions

    • 27th Jul 2018 7:16 AM
    Revved up at gridlock in Noosa's Groundhog Day

    Revved up at gridlock in Noosa's Groundhog Day

    News Councillors debate transport strategy

    • 27th Jul 2018 6:42 AM
    Concerns over opt out My Health record

    Concerns over opt out My Health record

    News The for and against

    • 27th Jul 2018 6:13 AM

    Local Partners