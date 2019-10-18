First, fourth teams ‘stormed out’

TNT Firsts in action the previous week with Tom Freshwater showing his powerful bowling style.

RAIN washed out hope of Tewantin-Noosa Club’s first and fourth teams gaining wins at home from their first-round matches.

But the seconds played and the sixths scored a deserving win.

The women’s team won against Maroochydore on Sunday.

Firsts: On day one of the match against Coolum the bowlers had dismissed the opposition for 147 and at stumps were three for 138 in reply, only 10 runs short of a first innings win.

With day two washed out, these scores remain unchanged with the match declared a draw.

Next Saturday the team travels to Caboolture to take on last year’s premiers, the Snakes.

Seconds: Playing away at Coolum, TNT were confident of running down the score of 144 for a first innings win.

However the innings did not start well, losing both openers early, but the team were able to consolidate and were four for 85, still needing 60 to win with six wickets in hand.

But the game was snatched away by Coolum with the last TNT player out on 124.

Disappointing but the boys are confident they can improve against Caboolture Snakes at Read Park next Saturday.

Fourths: The game at Dale Officer oval was ­abandoned for a draw after the boys dismissed ­Maroochydore on day one for 180 and lost one wicket in reply.

Next week the team take on Caboolture at their home ground.

Sixths: In reply to TNT’s first innings score of 202, Nambour resumed batting at 1-24, requiring 179 for first innings points.

The first wicket fell with the score on 35.

Wickets continued to fall steadily but the final pair proved stubborn.

It took the return of Tony Watson to take the last wicket with his first ball, sealing the win by 13 runs with 30 minutes to play.

Next Saturday the team are at home against Yandina.

Women: Winning the toss against Maroochydore, TNT elected to field first.

With a strong start, Arishma Vernon bowled two batters in the second over to have them 2-8.

Maroochydore then settled in, scoring slowly.

After 20 overs, Maroochy posted a score of 6-77, Paula McKie taking a wicket on the last ball.

An early TNT wicket saw Maroochy’s excitement gather.

Then Arishma (26) and Megan Toohey (18 retired) settled in for a terrific partnership.

TNT passed Maroochy’s score in the 15th over.

A great first match and indication of what’s to come.