FIRST LOOK: $6m development proposed for Noosa

EXPECT to see some significant changes to Noosa Junction.

That is, according to Brisbane land development and property group Linzen CEO Susan Lindeque.

Her company Linzen Group purchased 6 Lanyana Way in Noosa Junction on Friday, March 13 with the vision to develop the complex into multi storey business hub.

Called Enjae Noosa Hub, the proposal, valued at $6 million, includes 26 units, a regional Innovation Hub and an organic market.

Artist's impression of the proposed development, Enjae Noosa Hub at 6 Lanyana Way, Noosa Junction.

"We will redevelop the building into a three-storey building for organic markets, coffee shops and restaurants on the ground level, incubator hub and accelerator for start-ups with student, single accommodation on the third floor," Ms Lindeque said.

According to the property group CEO, the Junction was long overdue for some 'new energy.'

"It is in desperate need of redevelopment," Ms Lindeque said.

"I think the junction has a lot to offer. I see a lot of opportunities at the Junction."

Currently, there are two tenants in the complex, Lexis English School and Pardons Fruit Market.

"Our aim is to keep both of them," Ms Lindeque said.

"The aim of the first floor is to have education and so we would love the English School to remain there."

Lexis English School.

Talk of the new development has been met with mixed reactions from passionate locals on social media.

"I did not expect the amount of feedback we got," Ms Lindeque said.

"I think it is mainly because they don't have enough insight into our vision."

"We love Noosa. Our intent is not to turn it into a Gold Coast or Surfers (Paradise)."

The Linzen Property Group CEO said the proposed three story design is within the new Noosa Plan height restrictions.

"Council has been really positive about what we proposed."

If approved, Enjae Business Hub will hope to be up and running by March 1 2022.

"We are in discussion to start construction on March 1 2021," Ms Lindeque said.

"We anticipate construction period of 12 months."