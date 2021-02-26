Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Compigne Island off the coast of Gladstone is about to be for sale.
Compigne Island off the coast of Gladstone is about to be for sale.
Property

FIRST LOOK: Another CQ island is about to hit market

liana walker
, liana.walker@news.com.au
26th Feb 2021 12:00 AM | Updated: 6:07 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Why buy a house when you can buy an island?

That's the opportunity one lucky buyer will have as Compigne Island re-enters the property market.

Compigne Island off the coast of Gladstone is about to be for sale.
Compigne Island off the coast of Gladstone is about to be for sale.

 

The 60-acre freehold island is located just off the coast of Gladstone's Harbour and faces Turtle Island.

On the island you'll find plenty of forest and woodlands, beaches, a home and swimming pool, two glamping outdoor tents and a helicopter landing pad.

Glamping tent on the island.
Glamping tent on the island.

 

Private Islands Online Australia Island and Resort Specialist Richard Vanhoff said the owner of this island also owned Turtle Island and had chosen to sell after four years.

"The owner has said 'I don't need two islands'," Mr Vanhoff said.

The island has plenty of greenery.
The island has plenty of greenery.

 

The island can be used for both personal or private use or turned into a commercial operation.

But it doesn't come cheap.

Compigne Island doesn’t come cheap.
Compigne Island doesn’t come cheap.

 

Compigne Island comes has an asking price of $3.75 million.

The Island will be listed on the Private Islands Online Australia in coming weeks.

The island features a stunning pool.
The island features a stunning pool.

 

To find out more contact Mr Vanhoff on 0415 107 515.

How to activate free Courier Mail subscription

AMAZING DEAL: $1 for 28 days for local news, great rewards

compigne island gladstone real estate private island
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        What got our Olympic bid over the line

        Premium Content What got our Olympic bid over the line

        News Great weather and venues have played key roles in getting the Brisbane bid over the line, but it was the people of Queensland that had the biggest impact.

        Local businesses swarm on new development

        Premium Content Local businesses swarm on new development

        Property A developer says a rush of local and national businesses snapping up their Coast...

        Campaign to honour Coast league player

        Premium Content Campaign to honour Coast league player

        News A fundraising campaign is raising money to honour the legacy of Dale Best, a...

        Tax relief just the tonic for Cooroy distillery

        Premium Content Tax relief just the tonic for Cooroy distillery

        Business A fairer spirits tax would let a Coast distillery employ more staff