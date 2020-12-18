First look at Beckmans Rd bottleneck buster

A proposed design for a $9.5 million two-lane roundabout at the Beckmans Rd and Cooroy-Noosa Rd intersection has been released by the Noosa Council and the state government.

This is stage one of the long-awaited Tewantin bypass and will help ease one of Noosa’s biggest road bottlenecks.

Lengthy road delays finally draw to a close

Council has already started preliminary investigations for the detailed design including survey work, geotechnical, cultural heritage and environmental assessments.

The final design is due for completion by June next year with early works to relocate services to start in the new year.

Mayor Clare Stewart said the roundabout would improve safety and allow for free-flowing traffic especially during peak periods.

“The Tewantin bypass has long been a priority for council given the community’s concerns about congestion and safety at this location,” Cr Stewart said.

“The bypass is the final link in the upgrade of Noosa’s major arterial road network,” she said.

Environmentally friendly transport options include on-road bike lanes, an off-road shared pathway and pedestrian refuges.

Transport and Main Roads minister Mark Bailey said the government knows “just how important this project is to the community”.

“Elected representatives and the community have been clear – installing a new roundabout along Beckmans Rd was a top road priority for the community,” Mr Bailey said.