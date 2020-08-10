Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Property

First look at Coast’s epic new mega mansion

by ANDREW POTTS
10th Aug 2020 6:26 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

PLANS have been unveiled for a waterfront mega mansion on the Gold Coast.

A development application has been filed by Anthony and Katarina Puljich to redevelop a 4118 sqm site at Carrara on the Nerang River.

The Giant mansion planned for Maryland Avenue, Carrara . Picture: Supplied
The Giant mansion planned for Maryland Avenue, Carrara . Picture: Supplied


The existing house on Maryland Ave will be demolished and replaced by the giant 11m tall house, which is laden with incredible luxury features, including a cinema, sauna, tennis court and pool overlooking the river.

According to plans filed with council by the dentist, the house will have six bedrooms and two garages with room for up to six cars.

It is planned for a site on Maryland Avenue, Carrara. Picture: Supplied
It is planned for a site on Maryland Avenue, Carrara. Picture: Supplied


It's not the first time Mr and Mrs Puljich have eyed off such a project.

In January 2014 the couple spent $1.4 million on a home in Admiralty Drive, which they planned to knock down before building their dream home.

The house would overlook the river. Picture: Supplied
The house would overlook the river. Picture: Supplied

City planning boss Cr Cameron Caldwell welcomed the application, saying urban renewal was a critical part of the Gold Coast.

"These parts of our city continue to attract major investment and this city is becoming famous for its impressive residential housing," he said.

Anthony Puljich and Katarina Puljich. Photo: Richard Gosling
Anthony Puljich and Katarina Puljich. Photo: Richard Gosling

Originally published as First look at Coast's epic new mega mansion

The house’s entrance. Picture: Supplied
The house’s entrance. Picture: Supplied
editors picks gold coast mansion property redevelopment

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Tourist show time as Ekka break brings in crowds

        Premium Content Tourist show time as Ekka break brings in crowds

        Business The new Ekka long weekend is expected to help take some of the heartache out of a horror year for Noosa tourism operators.

        ‘Hysteria’ after two teens caught breaching COVID rules

        Premium Content ‘Hysteria’ after two teens caught breaching COVID rules

        News Two teenagers have been detained by police at a Noosa shopping centre after they...

        TV host and eco-activist’s concerns for Coast homeowners

        Premium Content TV host and eco-activist’s concerns for Coast homeowners

        News He tormented our politicians for years, and now former The Chaser member Craig...

        A-maze-ing expansion plans launched for attraction

        Premium Content A-maze-ing expansion plans launched for attraction

        Business Plans to expand an “a-maze-ing” popular Coast tourist attraction have been approved...