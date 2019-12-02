First look at documents behind surgeon’s suspension

DOCUMENTS containing the denied accusations that led to a Queensland surgeon's suspension can be revealed for the first time.

The Courier-Mail today publishes the email exchanges, legal letters and statements on matters involving William Vasily Braun, 44, a weight-loss surgeon from Hamilton.

Dr William Braun

The documents have been filed in the Supreme Court in Brisbane as part of Dr Braun's bid to return to work at Metro North Hospital and Health Service (Metro North).

In documents viled with the court, colleagues described Dr Braun as a "sociopath" and their 23 accusations include claims of inappropriate behaviour, tantrums and insults.

Dr Braun denies the allegations and says he is being unfairly targeted. He claims he is losing hundreds of thousands of dollars each month.

Dr Braun was suspended from Metro North on February 27 while the Office of the Health Ombudsman investigates claims made in state parliament by nine surgical colleagues, including four top surgeons.

DOCUMENT 1

Email correspondence between Dr Nick O'Rourke and senior medical administrators in August 2016.

This was filed in court by Dr Braun's lawyers to support their claim that the allegations against Dr Braun were vexatious.

Dr Braun's lawyers claim in letters to Metro North executives that the issues raised by Dr ORourke were a "rehash of previous issues which had been closed" by Metro North investigators.

DOCUMENT 2

A legal letter sent to Dr Elizabeth Rushbrook, executive director medical services of Metro North Hospital and Health Service from K&L Gates, representing Dr William Braun.

This was filed by Dr Braun's lawyers as an exhibit to an affidavit. It outlines Dr Braun's argument for why he should have his suspension lifted.

DOCUMENT 3

Statements tabled in Parliament on February 26, 2019, regarding Dr William Braun's suspension.

These were filed in court by both Dr Braun and by lawyers for Metro North.

Dr Rushbrook told Dr Braun's lawyers on March 18 that the statements tabled in parliament contained some statements which were new to her.

Dr Rushbrook also stated in her March 18 letter that the parliamentary statements "contained numerous allegations regarding Dr Braun's professional and clinical conduct" were a factor in her decision to suspend him due to the possible prejudice to the "proper and efficient management" of Metro North.