First look at Emma Stone as Cruella

The first look at Emma Stone playing Cruella De Vil in Disney's Cruella has been revealed.

Walt Disney Studio shared the image, showing the actress completely transformed with a black-and-white wig to play the titular villainess in the live-action prequel to 101 Dalmatians, reports The Sun.

The 30-year-old is seen wearing a black leather jacket with puffed up sleeves, while holding the leash of three dalmatian dogs.

The actress at the Oscars earlier this year. Picture: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

They confirmed the film's release date is May 28, 2021 and it also stars Emma Thompson, Paul Walter Hauser, and Joel Fry.

Little else is known about the upcoming film, which follows the life of a young Cruella, but last year it was claimed it will have an '80s punk vibe.

Glenn Close has previously taken on the role.

Craig Gillespie - who helmed I, Tonya in 2017 - is set to direct.

Cruella - which centres on the character first seen in the 1961 animated classic - is being produced by Andrew Gunn, Marc Platt and Kristin Burr.

Earlier this year, it was revealed that Stone had thrown filming into chaos after she plunged to the ground while messing around on her friend's shoulders at the Spice Girls' concert at Wembley, London.

A source said: "Emma relocated to the UK for the summer to throw her all into this movie - it was a great opportunity to be a classic villain.

"But she's a massive Spice Girls fan and got carried away at their concert and fell off a pal's shoulders while she was partying.

"She thought it was just bruised initially, but has now discovered it's actually broken.

"She's gutted about such a serious injury. She needs to be in top physical condition for the role, which is active and involves running around after dogs."

It's not known how Stone's injury will affect filming for the prequel, but doctors have told her to rest for at least two months and have advised her to wear a sling.

