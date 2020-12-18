Menu
First look at Coming to America sequel. Picture: Amazon Studios.
First look at iconic Eddie Murphy sequel

by Greta Bjornson, Decider
18th Dec 2020 2:28 PM

Eddie Murphy is back as Prince Akeem in Coming 2 America, joined of course by his loyal friend and sidekick, Semmi (Arsenio Hall).

Amazon Prime Video shared the first images of Murphy, Hall and more in their Coming to America sequel this morning, giving us a glimpse at characters we last saw in the 1988 original.

The new Coming 2 America movie sees Akeem return to the states when he finds out about his long-lost son, whom he travels to visit in hopes of meeting the new heir to the throne of Zamunda.

It looks like not much has changed, but we're definitely missing those flashy '80s fashions from the first movie.

Check out the first look images below.

Eddie Murphy hasn’t aged a day. Picture: Amazon Studios.
James Earl Jones returns for the Coming to America sequel. Picture: Amazon Studios.
The costumes look incredible. Picture: Amazon Studios.
Aside from Arsenio Hall and Eddie Murphy, Coming 2 America stars James Earl Jones, Jermaine Fowler, KiKi Layne, Leslie Jones, Shari Headley, John Amos, Tracy Morgan, Wesley Snipes, Paul Bates, Louie Anderson, Vanessa Bell Calloway, Rick Ross, Nomzamo Mbatha, and Garcelle Beauvais.

Speaking to People, Murphy said of the film: "This is the perfect time to return to Zamunda because it's been a while since we've had a great comedy that everybody can enjoy.

"Zamunda is a very funny place, and the world needs that right now."

Fans can't get enough of the preview pics on Twitter - with a number pointing out Eddie Murphy's age-defying face.

Coming 2 America will be released on the streaming service in March after studio Paramount sold the anticipated movie.

It was originally slated to be released in theatres in August but, like most blockbusters this year, was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Variety reported in October that Paramount and Amazon were close to signing a deal for roughly $US125 million ($A164 million).

Coming to America became a cultural phenomenon after the late-80s original dropped. Picture: Amazon Studios.
A number of the original crew members have returned. Picture: Amazon Studios.
Have we mentioned how Eddie Murphy has not aged? Picture: Amazon Studios.
