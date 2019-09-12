First look at the new Bachelorette

We're yet to find out who's captured The Bachelor Matt Agnew's heart, but as our reality TV obsession knows no bounds, we're already looking eagerly towards the next instalment of the franchise: The Bachelorette.

This season will follow former Gogglebox star Angie Kent on her search for love - with Network Ten exclusively providing a first look at what the season holds in a promo set to air later tonight.

In the clip below, Angie is seen tossing her gum aside on the red carpet, later telling the camera it "feels weird" to admit she's ready to settle down with her Mr Right.

Joking of her Gogglebox fame, the bubbly blonde says, "People used to watch me … watching Bachelorette," before candidly adding, "I am hoping to fall in love. Oh, it feels so weird to say that as I've like been this like ball buster that's always been like "urgh love" for so long, but I'm still going to be me.

"Bring on the gentlemen," she then says grinning to the camera.

Angie Kent is ready to find love. Picture: David Kelly

After her Bachelorette announcement in March this year, Angie revealed she's looking for someone to "laugh with her, not at her".

"I'm at a place now where I have loads of self-love, but I'm also open to all of life's amazing possibilities," she said in a statement.

No stranger to our screens, Angie competed on I'm A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here! alongside Yvie Jones earlier this year, with the two proving a hit with viewers.

Angie Kent leaving the jungle on I'm A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here! Supplied.

Angie finished in the top five before being eliminated alongside Luke Jacobz and revealed in an exit interview she would be open to returning to TV to look for love.

"I always said, 'God no', but you know what, I think after having more time on television now and being on the other side of the couch … I reckon I could be an alright Bachelorette," she told Yahoo.

In the Bachelorette trailer aired last night, Angie's former Gogglebox co-star Yvie Jones - who had previously said she "can't wait" to see her best pal's Bach debut - makes a hilarious appearance as her fairy godmother.

Angie Kent and Yvie Jones were fan favourites on Gogglebox. Supplied by Channel 10.

"I'm going to make your dreams come true," Yvie says waving her magic wand, transforming Angie from track pants to red carpet ready.

And with that, our new Bachelorette's journey appears to begin.

The Bachelorette is coming soon to Network Ten