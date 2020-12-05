FIRST LOOK: Australia’s new icebreaker takes to the sea

Australia’s new Antarctic icebreaker RSV Nuyina is undertaking sea trails as it prepares to call Hobart home.

AUSTRALIA'S new Antarctic icebreaker is being put through its paces in the North Sea as it prepares to call Hobart home.

New images have been released of the RSV Nuyina as it undertakes sea trials prior to its arrival in Tasmania mid-next year.

Australian Antarctic Division RSV Nuyina research manager Nick Browne said seeing the new images of the ship's progress had a profound impact on himself and the project team.

RSV Nuyina undertaking sea trials in the North Sea. Picture: Flying Focus/Australian Antarctic Division

"It seems like in the space of one day, RSV Nuyina has transformed from being this very familiar 16,300 tonne floating orange object to suddenly becoming a real life ship," he said.

"These are very exciting times for all of us as the anticipation of RSV Nuyina's arrival in Hobart next year continues to build."

The new icebreaker will carry 117 expeditioners, 1200 tonnes of cargo and 1.9 million litres of fuel.

RSV Nuyina undertaking sea trials in the North Sea. Picture: Flying Focus/Australian Antarctic Division

Mr Browne said this voyage focused on technical trials, including propulsion and auxiliary systems performance.

"Earlier this week, some of the non-regulatory trials commenced which included some cargo and resupply related tests. Personnel transfer and science tender trials were commenced, involving the launch and retrieval of these boats using their dedicated davits on RSV Nuyina."

He said the weather had been kind as a whole, however she did have her first encounter with a half-decent sea state and stronger winds.

RSV Nuyina undertaking sea trials in the North Sea. Picture: Flying Focus/Australian Antarctic Division

"While the photos appear to be quite dramatic in terms of the amount of spray being generated from the bow region, this is more representative of the sea conditions in the shallow waters of the North Sea than a reflection on RSV Nuyina's seakeeping capabilities," he said.

"Feedback from the team on board was that RSV Nuyina handled these exceptionally well."

Nuyina will undertake final sea ice trials in the Arcitc early next year.

