FIRST LOOK: Approved designs of Noosa Health Precinct on Hofmann Dve, Noosaville.
Business

FIRST LOOK: Coast’s new ‘world class’ medical centre

Matt Collins
4th Aug 2020 3:57 PM
Architect’s designs have been released for Noosa’s new medical centre, touted to be an “epicentre for healthy living” in Noosa.

Documents lodged with Noosa Council showed the three-storey development would cater for general practitioners, specialists, nurses, and allied health professionals to be supported by on-site pharmacy, radiology and pathology services.

According to the documents, lodged on behalf of Bli Bli man Richard Tallents’ company Ribarja Pty Ltd, the development would be a world-class facility that would have the ability to provide day surgery and endoscopy services as well as a hi-tech rehabilitation gym.

Described as the Noosa Health Hub, the new development would be built across two 4000 sqm lots at the intersection of Hofmann Dve and Rene St.

It was described as the “epicentre” for healthy living in the Noosa community.

Council spokesman Nathan Evans confirmed the council approved the medical centre application back in October last year.

Council also last month approved a change to allow the applicant to extend the basement to include a medical linear accelerator bunker to facilitate cancer treatment.

Some other minor changes were also approved.

The site owner was contacted for comment regarding construction start date, but at time of publication had not responded.

