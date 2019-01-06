First Sound Feast for 2019 should hit the spot

READY TO GROOVE: The Rumbrellas are hitting the stage for Sound Feast on January 25.

READY TO GROOVE: The Rumbrellas are hitting the stage for Sound Feast on January 25.

CELEBRATING its third anniversary, Sound Feast is the name given to this free, much-loved live music event held monthly at The J, located at 60 Noosa Dr, Noosa Junction.

This well-supported event is giving local and touring musicians the chance to experience performing on stage at The J.

Professional sound and lighting technicians ensure the performers sound and look their best, and the audience warmly show their appreciation and support.

The line-up for Friday, January 25, includes three-piece band The Rumbrellas with their groove-heavy beats, infectious melodies, coupled with intelligent, positive and conscious song craft, making it impossible for anyone to stand still.

Fans of The Lyrical will be pleased to hear they will be back performing their infectious blend of roots, reggae and hip hop.

Also performing will be The Knott Family Band and Little Mountain from Adelaide, celebrating his love of Afro-Cuban, reggae and world music.

There is comfortable seating, hot food, a full bar available and friendly venue staff.

This unique Noosa community event is a must visit. Sound Feast on Friday, January 25, is kicking off 2019 in style.

Details

What: Sound Feast

Where: The J, 60 Noosa Dr, Noosa Junction

When: Friday, January 25, from 6pm

Cost: Free.