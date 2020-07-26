First strikes to Noosa in tough state surf-offs
TEWANTIN tearaway Lilliana Bowery and a red hot Tim Bain of Sunshine Beach have combined for a Noosa double plundering of the under 16 divisions on the opening round of the 2020 Woolworths State Junior Championships run at Duranbah Beach on the Gold Coast.
In pumping 3-5 foot waves, Bain was a standout in the tough conditions and gave much of the credit to the performance of his new board.
He opened the final with a 6.67 out of a possible 10 and managed to back it up with a 7.67 for a heat total of 14.34 out of a possible 20 to defeat Matt Boyle (Currumbin), Max Deffenti (Miami) and Ty Richardson (Palm Beach) respectively.
“Those were some hard conditions today,” said Bain.
“I’m riding a new board, and it went a lot better than I expected. I’m definitely looking forward to the Sunshine Coast leg of the series now.”
Last year’s under 16 girls champion Bowery was stoked to take out the first leg of the 2020 series tearing apart the large, tricky waves on offer.
She outsurfed Buddina’s Jahly Stokes, Urara Saito (Labrador) and Grace Kama (Elanora) respectively in an exciting final, stringing together a 5.33 and a 2.27 for a heat total of 7.60.
“I’m so stoked to win,” said Bowery.
“It means a lot to have my friends and family here to support me. The conditions were really hard out there, but the other girls and I definitely had fun.”
RESULTS:
Under 16 Boys
1st: Tim Bain
2nd: Matt Boyle
3rd: Max Deffenti
4th: Ty Richardson
Under 16 Girls
1st: Lilliana Bowery
2nd: Jahly Stokes
3rd: Urara Saito
4th: Grace Kama