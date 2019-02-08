First to a table gets first dibs

If you can't get a barbecue space, share with others, or bring a blanket at Noosaville's Lions Park.

CONFUSION over the use of community barbecues and tables at Noosaville's Lions Park on Gympie Terrace caused a social media storm this week.

Local paramedic Mark Denham posted he had sought to grab a couple of tables for a kids' birthday party last weekend, only to be told on arrival the tables were reserved for a group "booking” of 60 people, and he should find somewhere else.

"At last count these are community tables and for all the community not just them; it's called common courtesy that you are not the exclusive users because you have 60 people coming,” Mr Denham said.

"I will always make space for others as this is a shared area. [It] just makes me mad people can be so arrogant and self entitled sometimes.”

Noosa Council has told Noosa News the tables cannot be reserved for private events, other than for major permit functions such as the Australia Day festivities.

"It is on a first-in basis that people use those tables,” a council spokesman said. Mr Denham received plenty of online support, with others confused about bookings.

Melissa Henricks posted: "You should have stayed unless they had a permit then you would have been within your right to stay”, while Jacqui Clarke said: "They are legally not allowed to do that. Should have called Rangers or council.”:

Bessie K Jarr said: "Wait, you wanted to get there to reserve some tables for your own party, and you're cranky that some other people got there earlier to reserve some tables for their party?”