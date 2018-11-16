Firsts are firing for Tewantin-Noosa Thunder

THREE of the senior Tewantin-Noosa Thunder cricket teams had good wins last weekend.

The Firsts scored their second outright win in a row, with the Seconds and Thirds achieving first-innings point wins.

FIRSTS: As expected, the RSL First Grade team was able to bowl the Yandina Pioneers out a second time without having to bat again, gaining a well-deserved outright win.

Starting Day 2 150 runs behind, Yandina was soon in trouble at 2-22, with opening bowlers Scott Aufderheide and Tom Freshwater taking a wicket each. After 13 overs with the score on 2-31, Lachie Gunner (2-2 off 7) and Jarrod Officer (3-8 off 7) replaced them and between them they took the next five wickets for 16 runs. Yandina was seven for 47 at lunch and after the break Cody Rzeszkowski (2-16) and youngster Tom Stewart (1-2) completed the job, having Yandina all out for 66.

Interesting to note that the 10-second innings Yandina wickets were all out "caught”. Final scores were Yandina 69 and 66; TNT 219.

This was a well-deserved win and featured the strong bowling attack of this year's First Grade team.

The other highlights were the keeping of Troy Dennien, who has now taken 15 catches in the past four innings, and Scott Aufderheide, who is equal leader in the SCCA competition with his 15wickets.

SECONDS: The side was home against Burpengary, who had posted 151 runs on Day 1. Beginning Day 2, TNT were two down for 43 and needed to score the required runs without throwing away their wickets. The team was boosted by the return of Ben Gear to their batting line-up and in his first innings for the club this season he scored a brilliant 100.

TNT finished on 236 with other good contributions from Reid Campbell 32 and Adam Curry 22.

Unfortunately, there were not too many other batsmen who went on with their starts. This will need to improve if the team is going to be a threat in the competition.

At stumps Burpengary was 2-93, giving the TNT Seconds their first win of the season.

THIRDS: The team was playing Cooroy-Eumundi Club at Cooroy and started Day 2 at zero for seven. On the previous Saturday the opposition had posted a competitive total of 181 but the TNT boys were positive they could run down this score. They batted most of the afternoon with patience and eventually reached a winning score of nine declared for 202. Best scores were from veteran Kent Officer (70), Blake O'Donnell (44) and captain Jason Toohey (34).

Cooroy-Eumundi batted a second time and at stumps were 1-36. Good win for the TNT team.

FOURTHS: The team lost their two-day match to Palmwoods last Saturday but showed much improvement in their second innings batting.

After being dismissed in Day 1 for 103, the TNT boys toiled hard to restrict the strong Palmwoods batting line-up to 174. Best of the TNT bowlers were Luke Anstey 2-38, Brenden Chaplin 3-40, Brian Lee 1-17 and Graham Chaplin 3-20.

In the team's second dig, Craig Moore (17) and Andrew Paltridge (14) opened the batting but both fell close together. After losing another wicket the team was in trouble but youngster Jack Saunders (34) came out and steadied the ship for the second week in a row. Then Brenden Chaplin (57) and his father Graham stayed together for 40 minutes. Late in the day Brenden was joined by Justin Talbot and they put on an entertaining 55, followed by a 25-run partnership at the end between Brenden and Justin Latimer which saw the team safely to close of play at eight for 174.

Overall the team's bowling was pretty good but they need to show more patience with the bat.