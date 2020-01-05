Fish of the Week is a personal best flatty …

Harry O'Loughlin won this week's $100 Davo's Tackle World/ChaseBaits Fish of the Week prize with his Ginger Meggs smile and his 60cm personal best flathead.

What a year it’s been and what a year ahead we have to look forward to.

We finally saw some rain on Christmas Day and after many long hot weeks of nothing most of this went into the ground with minimal run off. This change in salinity, especially in the river should see certain fish feed differently and even become more concentrated as the fresh waters push down from the Everglades.

Staying with the river has seen many of the young locals get stuck into a mix of trevally species with goldens and GT on the catch list.

These fish responding well to prawn style plastics like the Squidgies prawn and Fuze prawn heads. Fish these throughout the river and don’t be surprised if you catch something not on your target list. Jacks are still active but the lead up to the new moon has seen a more aggressive bite during the evening time.

The waters around Noosa are very busy this time of year so be up early or fish later in the evening if after jacks. Of course you can still catch them in the daytimes but they will be holding near heavy structure like jetties and bridges around woods bay and Noosa Sound. The new Zerek fish trap weedless is a perfect lure for throwing deep into cover.

Flathead are still in good numbers and they love a wide variety of lures and baits.

Usually the first fish to catch on a lure they are a sucker for soft vibes and hardbodies. For bait anglers casting a whole pilchard or mullet strip up current and allowed to drift back toward you is a great way to fish, especially if running the bait along a sandy drop off.

Try your luck around Munna point, Noosa dog beach and the river mouth areas on lighter currents. Queenfish can also be found in these areas smashing up the bait and will also hit plastics and live baits intended for trevally and flathead. Lastly with the rains the mud crabs have been on the move so load up on mullet heads and take your pots into the local creeks for a feed.

Offshore between the sets and the winds the pelagics arrived in good numbers as predicted. The bigger tides saw more bait pushed into Laguna Bay with the Spanish and spotties following close behind.

We saw good action all along the coast with Sunshine and Halls reef the more productive reefs. The most popular way to connect to the bigger fish has been slow trolled dead baits of garfish or slimy mackerel.

Using a pre made troll rig will see your baits swim the correct way so ask for them by name and we can hook you up. The winds were soon up again with a mix of combined wind and short range ground swell hitting the bar. This became the trend for the rest of the week which kept most anglers on the land but with a great outlook for the week ahead it won’t be long until we get back out there.

Freshwater of Lake Macdonald and Borumba has been effecting the fly and surface anglers with winds dominating from all angles.

When the winds are up the best option is to throw hardbodies at the snags or slow troll. The dam and lake levels are consistently dropping so travel slowly and use a mix of deep and shallow diving lures. The deep diving Zerek tango shad is the perfect bait sized lure for bass and yellow belly. If after saratoga, spinnerbaits are sure to lure a few fish from the snags with a moderate retrieve speed. If heading to Borumba you should only do this if you have a 4 wheel drive as the boat ramp is now closed due to water levels. You are now launching boats on the stones and the banks are very unstable and steep so go slow when driving out and good luck.

Log onto www.fishingnoosa.com.au for up to date bar and fishing reports, don't forget to drop into Davo's Tackle World for all the right equipment, bait and advice to get you catching.