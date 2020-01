A woman has been taken to hospital after sustaining a spear fishing injury in Noosaville.

A WOMAN in her 20s has been taken to hospital after spear fishing equipment pierced her foot in Noosaville this afternoon.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesperson said the incident occurred at 3.48am and the woman was believed to be offshore when the incident occurred.

“She was taken back to shore on Gympie Tce and transported to Sunshine Coast University Hospital.”

“She is stable.”