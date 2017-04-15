Fisheries officers 'on deck' around Noosa region

Fisheries officers are out in force this long weekend.

QUEENSLAND Boating and Fisheries Patrol is preparing for a busy Easter weekend as thousands of people take to the water for recreational fishing and boating.

QBFP manager Ian Fricke said fisheries officers would be out in force on tidal and fresh waters to ensure fishers comply with fishing and boating safety rules.

"The overwhelming majority of Queensland fishers do the right thing and fish by the rules and we would like to see that good record continue over Easter," Mr Fricke said.

"Queensland Boating and Fisheries Patrol will be on the water talking to fishers as part of our education campaign and, where needed, will enforce regulations throughout the Easter holiday period.

"Fisheries regulations are in place to ensure sustainable fisheries for future generations of Queenslanders and hefty fines apply for illegal fishing activity.

"There are different rules for fishing in tidal waters, freshwaters, marine parks and interstate.

"It's important all fishers, regardless of whether they are experienced or first timers, get to know the rules, including size and possession limits, how to correctly measure a fish, fishing gear restrictions and closed seasons."

Mr Fricke also reminded fishers to purchase a Stocked Impoundment Permit (SIP) before fishing in any of the state's 63 stocked dams and weirs.

For rules and regulations, visit fisheries.qld.gov.au or phone 132523.