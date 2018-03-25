Fisherman says he fears someone might get taken by croc

FRASER Coast fishermen have questioned authorities' claims saying the resident crocodile in Little Tuan Creek is anything but placid and it's only a matter of time before someone gets taken.



Granville's Howard Davies said he had spotted the reptile several times and she wasn't the calm croc the Department of Environment and Science had portrayed her as in a response to the Chronicle earlier this week.



"She's a bit too game for my liking," he said.



On Tuesday, the department confirmed there had been three sightings of the crocodile so far this month under the public Boonooroo wharf.



A spokeswoman from the department said the animal was not behaving in an aggressive or dangerous manner.



But Howard disagrees.



"I'm getting a bit worried getting up to Easter time," Howard<HH> said.



"Somebody is going to get seriously hurt or injured."



The first time he saw the crocodile, she was "swimming around looking for tucker".



The last time he believes she jumped for salmon, whacked her tail against the boat he was sitting in and went back under.



"She's getting gamer. She's not frightened," Howard said.



He believes she mates with a large male crocodile each year and she may even be having offspring.



Howard's brother Don Davies lives opposite the public wharf in Boonooroo. He has seen the crocodile as well, swimming between two boats.



Don said he used to get into the water to clean the propellers on his boat, but wouldn't dare anymore.



He said he doesn't want people to be unnecessarily frightened of visiting the area, but it was a good idea for people to be cautious near the water.



A spokeswoman from the Department of Environment and Science told the Chronicle yesterday that officers were continuing to monitor the area, but there had been no official sighting by the officers to date.



"Monitoring activity has included both day and night patrols of the area," she said.



"Wildlife officers will continue to monitor the area, including site visits coinciding with tidal movements to look for evidence of crocodile activity. If the presence of a crocodile is confirmed it will be targeted for removal."



The spokeswoman shot down Howard's claim the crocodile was breeding and said it was unlikely.



"There is no record of an estuarine crocodile nest being found south of the Fitzroy River delta and it is unlikely that a crocodile would successfully breed so far south of its usual habitat."



The spokeswoman said any further sightings could be reported to the department on 1300 130 372.



"All sightings reported are investigated," she said.



Although waterways on the Fraser Coast were not considered part of croc country, people are urged to be croc-wise in areas were the reptiles have been reported, the spokeswoman said.

