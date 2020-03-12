Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Territorian Jethro Kahler has become the fifth fisherman to win big through BetEasy’s Million Dollar Fish Season 5 competition. Picture: KATRINA BRIDGEFORD.
Territorian Jethro Kahler has become the fifth fisherman to win big through BetEasy’s Million Dollar Fish Season 5 competition. Picture: KATRINA BRIDGEFORD.
Fishing

Million Dollar Fish $10,000 barra caught

by SHEETAL SINGH
12th Mar 2020 7:03 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TERRITORIAN Jethro Kahler's faith in the fishing gods has been restored.

A few fishing seasons back Jethro snagged himself a $10,000 barra that had been tagged for the BetEasy's Million Dollar Fish competition.

Only problem was he caught it outside the competition's time frame and had to be content with just his prized fish.

Jethro couldn't believe his luck on Monday night when he hauled in another red tagged Barramundi worth $10,000. The 87cm fish was caught in a culvert in the Adelaide River.

"When I caught this Barra, I saw the red tag and literally dived on it," he said.

"My mate reeled in another 91cm Barra as well- we could have got more but we were pretty happy with the red tag so we went home and celebrated with a few beers." he said. "It was a pretty good afternoon and when we caught it we thought that it's finally redemption."

He plans on putting the cash towards car repairs for him and his friend.

More Stories

Show More
fishing million dollar fish northern territory

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Airport debate takes off as hopefuls haggle Mayor

        premium_icon Airport debate takes off as hopefuls haggle Mayor

        Council News A mayoral forum in Maroochydore tonight has flared up, as a heated debate rages over the long-term benefits of the Sunshine Coast Airport expansion.

        Future Noosa regret not asking more questions

        premium_icon Future Noosa regret not asking more questions

        News LEGAL representative for Future Noosa admits thorough due diligence was not done...

        Noosa police face highest number of drug charges in history

        premium_icon Noosa police face highest number of drug charges in history

        Crime Noosa police have revealed drug related crime in the region has spiked to their...

        Everything you need to know about casting your vote in Noosa

        premium_icon Everything you need to know about casting your vote in Noosa

        News From early voting booths, to the candidates and polling day