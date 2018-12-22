Fishing kids have future in the bag with catch and release

WITH Noosa Council and its supporters determined to Bring Back the Fish, a local grassroots fishing movement, headed by catch- and-release advocate Grant Pawson, has a mission to get kids hooked on sustainable lure fishing.

The Noosa-based Fish Headz founder last year established Future Genz to develop a community of like-minded young catch and releasers supported by their families and local businesses who valued Noosa River's fishing stocks.

"We started Future Genz last year to help teach the kids the importance of conservation of our fish and waterways ... endorsing catch and release,” Mr Pawson said.

He is passionate about the use of lures and the importance of encouraging family participation in the fishing events that Fish Headz run.

"No one was doing anything to get these kids off their devices and out there fishing, except for the parents, mostly connected to our small group,” Mr Pawson said.

"We interviewed the kids for the first one, the second gen has been selected based on their social media merit (as in no online bagging of people) and participation in our events.

"It's all about getting outside and appreciating the natural resources available to us.”

The Fish Headz Future Genz take part in family days with social barbecues like their Christmas get together. And Mr Pawson has just selected his squad for next year.

They have held main events like The Lure of Noosa Fishing with the backing of sponsors who see the value of building strong social capital in young fishing enthusiasts who will grow up to pass on their skills and sustainable beliefs to the next generations.

The Fish Headz annual comp called the Campout @ Lake Borumba, this year hosted about 20 families who camped out and had a great experience. Mr Pawson said it would be "bigger and better” next year.

"Also we created monthly events, where people can join in for social and friendly comps picking up a few sponsors on the way,” he said.

He said local backers included Davo's Tackleworld Noosa and Chasebaits Australia, with rewards such as lure prizes.

"We are building a great community and events are structured and posted on our Noosa Fish Headz facebook page,” Mr Pawson said.

"We have also joined in with Davos and Chasebaits Australia to do a big annual Noosa river comp in October, open to anyone who wants to compete.”

He said events attracted an average of 50 anglers.

"Our events are fresh water and saltwater to mix up the skill set required for each discipline, and are open to anyone who wants to participate,” Mr Pawson said.

"We did offshore fishing with Local business Fish Noosa and we did a lure class and discounted river session with local fishing legend Andy 'Phippsy' Phipps. There was also a day on the river with Noosa River Fishing Safaris while T- Boats offered discounted pontoon hire for our events.”