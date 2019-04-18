Fishing proves a magnetic attraction in Noosa waterways

TRASH OR TREASURE: Mason Madigan, 8, has been fishing for magnetic "treasure" in Noosa's waterways these school holidays.

INSPIRED by YouTubers in the United States, eight-year-old Mason Madigan is determined to find treasure in Noosa's waterways.

With the help of his grandfather's handiwork fashioning a special magnetic line, Mason's been heading to the river at every available opportunity these school holidays, hoping to haul up a gem.

The Tewantin State School student attaches one end of the rope to a jetty or bridge and throws out his line - again and again - to catch something special.

Mum Jodie Wherrett said Mason has so far "caught” shopping trolleys, a couple of metal poles, old crab pots that have lost their attachments, a lighter, bungee cord clips and nails.

"He's yet to find any real treasure,” she said.

"He was hoping for some old padlocks as the green bridge is now covered in love locks and some may have accidentally fallen into the water but ... last Sunday he pulled up a trolley instead!

"He's happy and just pulling out trolleys at the moment. He gets so excited, but he would like to find something better.

"On the YouTube videos they pull out all sorts of interesting things including old guns but that's unlikely to happen.”

Jodie said many people stop, have a chat to the enthusiastic youngster and tell him what a great idea it is.

"Once he gets back to school and tells all his friends I think a few more of them will be joining him on his 'fishing' trips,” she laughed.

Here at Noosa News, we think it's a great school holiday activity that's helping to clean up our waterways.