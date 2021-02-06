Fishing report: Scott Hiller reveals the catch of the day

Conditions

Looks like the wind is set to back off for the weekend although they are forecasting a big swell, so boaties need to be aware of this and keep an eye on conditions.

Species on the move

Plenty of bait out in the bay off Alex up towards Old Woman Island and south to the Peg with tuna and mackerel to belt into.

Plenty of mud crabs are on the move in the rivers and creeks.

They are well worth chasing.

Some cracking whiting is also getting around the yabby beds during the run out tide.

PIC OF THE WEEK: Young Molly Rose kicked the Barra season off in Style catching and releasing this one using soft plastics. Picture: Scott Hillier

What to use

Tuna and spotted mackerel are still being caught on metal slugs, plastics and hard body lures.

Make nice long casts into the feeding fish and wind nice and fast around.

The 10g to 30g slugs are the pick.

The muddies love fresh bait, so any fish frames or even chicken carcus will work well tied to the centre bottom of the pot.

Have all your pots and floats marked correctly and target the middle reaches of the rivers and creeks.

The whiting are feeding on live yabbies and worms fished on a long shank hook with a running ball sinker and a nice trace.

The run out tide as they leave the flats has been the best bite time.

Spots

Bli Bli reaches, Pumicestone Passage, Petrie Creek, Currimundi lakes and Mid Noosa River.