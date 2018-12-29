Fishermen left high and dry in croc-infested waters

A group of fishermen were left stranded at Shady Camp after the tide went out quickly. Pictures: Paul Sharp

A GROUP of fishermen were stuck on a boat for about six hours after the tide went out at the popular fishing spot Shady Camp.

Shady Camp ... not the best place to be stuck

Paul Sharp was flying over the area when he spotted the stranded boat about 10.45am last Saturday.

"It seems they launched the boat and as they came down the river the tide went out quickly and left them high and dry," he said.

It was the first time Mr Sharp had seen a boat marooned in the waterway.

"There were two other boats out that day so the conditions must have been right. If they'd jumped out they would have sunk in the mud."

Mr Sharp said the fishos were probably sweltering.

"There was no rain throughout the area that day," he said. "It was around 34C on the ground. It would have been stinking hot."

Mr Sharp said the boat started to float again about 5.45pm.

High and dry

"It was just bad timing with the tide. It comes and goes quickly," he said.