‘Fists of fury’: Family shock after alleged road rage attack

A DUNDOWRAN grandfather has been left bloodied and with injuries so severe, he requires surgery after an alleged road rage attack.

Local identity Chic Simpson, a popular performer known for his charity work and guitar playing at events like the whale festival, was driving into Hervey Bay from Dundowran on Wednesday to get pet food from the vet when he was allegedly attacked by an angry driver.

Police allege the 76-year-old was driving slowly when he was overtaken by a car being driven by a 41-year-old man.

The exact moments that followed will be disputed in court however, police will allege when both cars were stopped at the lights at the Drury Lane intersection, the alleged attacker got out of his car.

Detective Dave Zanella from the Hervey Bay Police Station said it would be alleged the man then walked up to the driver's side door and unleashed "fists of fury" on Mr Simpson, punching him multiple times.

The alleged attacker was arrested on Thursday and charged with serious assault. He will front court on August 27.

Meanwhile, Mr Simpson remains in hospital where he will undergo surgery and skin grafting.

His daughter, Tarnia Marriott, told the Chronicle her family was still in shock.

She said her "old school" dad was being coy about how much pain he was in but the injuries (pictured) spoke for themselves.

She wanted other residents, especially seniors, to be aware of the potential dangers on the road and warned even flipping a finger or exchanging words which might have once brought a dispute to its end, now posed too great a risk.

"You've just got to be so careful and keep to yourself," she said