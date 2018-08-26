Fit Kids program for a sporting chance

ACTION: Noosa Leisure Centre's new Fit Kids program, for children aged three to eight.

ACTION: Noosa Leisure Centre's new Fit Kids program, for children aged three to eight.

NOOSA Leisure Centre has launched a new Fit Kids program for children aged three to eight.

The program is designed to encourage children's interest in physical activity, from a young age, Noosa Leisure Centre co-ordinator Cathy Simon said.

"The Monday morning program, on from 9.15am to 10am, is for 3-5 year-olds. These sessions are designed to be fun and engaging for children while helping to develop their motor skills in preparation for taking part in sport,” Ms Simon said.

The program for 5-8-year-olds, run on Tuesdays from 3.30pm, introduces children to a new sport every week, and teaches them the basic skills needed to play it.

"Children then use the skills learned to play a variety of fun, non-competitive games every week,” Ms Simon said.

"The Fit Kids Program is a great way to give kids a taste of a range of different sports before they sign on to any one sporting activity for a season.”

Parents will receive information about local sporting clubs each week, so they can follow up if their child takes an interest in a particular sport.

Ms Simon said guest coaches from local, regional or state sporting bodies would also assist with some of these sessions.

To book a place in the Fit Kids program, parents should phone the Noosa Leisure Centre on 53296550 or visit the website www.noosaleisure centre.com.au.