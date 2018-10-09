Fit, lean and keen

STRONG: Noosa couple Abbie Slavin and Corey Tonge are set for WBFF.

THEY say when you put to your mind to a task you can achieve anything.

For local power couple Corey Tonge and Abbie Slavin that is exactly what they have done to prepare for an upcoming fitness and fashion competition.

The duo, known as Core and Abs, have been under strict diet and training ready to hit the stage at this weekend's World Beauty Fashion and Fitness Show.

"I'm actually super excited for it now,” Abbie said.

"I've been prepping, since May. It's a 22-week prep for me.”

"I had to build up and then also shred down.”

Corey joined the preparation only eight weeks ago.

"It's much harder for women cause of hormones so they have to train for longer, where as men it's a much quicker process,” he said.

"I went from 77 (kg) to 84 in a matter or four, maybe five weeks. That's just pure muscle.”

"I also went down in body fat because now with the increased muscle you burn more.”

The popular trainers at F45 Noosa said the lead up to competition has been like a full time job.

"Nutrition is the most important part,” Corey said.

"I have high carb days, mostly days when I do my leg days, and then low days when I train my upper body,” Abbie added.

"High days are foods like sweet potato and oats and on my low days it's lots of veggies and turkey mince.”

While at times the process has been both physically and mentally draining, Corey and Abbie said the results and working towards a goal together have made it worthwhile.

"It is fun seeing different changes in your body and different shreds everyday,” Abbie said.

"We have check-in's with our coaches every week, so measurements, body fat and photos and my first photo from when I first started in May to now, it's crazy the changes.”

"It's like building a sculpture, it just takes time,” Corey said.

The couple are no strangers to the fitness world with Abbie a four-time Australian boxing title holder and Corey has a background in body building.

Their social media brand has taken off this year as they shared their WBFF journey and fitness tips.

"We are just try to be honest and real people,” Corey said.

Corey and Abbie will take to the stage this Saturday at the Gold Coast's Star Casino.