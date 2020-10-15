Fitness business stretches into second Coast location

Coast business owner Andrew Talbot, pictured with wife Casey, is in the process of opening a second pilates studio in Noosa to complement his established Buddina studio. Picture: Ric Frearson

It seems when you are on a good thing you should stick to it.

That is the plan for Coast business owner Andrew Talbot who is in the process of opening a second pilates studio in Noosa to complement his established Buddina studio.

Proposed for the former Hairhouse Warehouse site on Lanyana Way in the Noosa Junction, the franchise owner said setting up a fitness business in Noosa just made sense.

"It was something that was always in the pipeline long term," Mr Talbot said.

"We thought there was a bit of a gap in the market in Noosa.

"It fits in with lifestyle."

The site of the proposed Studio Pilates franchise on Lanyana Way Noosa Junction.

Originally founded by Brisbane-based Olympian Jade Winter and wife Tanya, The Studio Pilates International studio in Noosa will join a growing number of the fitness franchises globally.

Mr Talbot was already contemplating a third studio to be opened in Caloundra "sometime next year".

While the strict COVID restrictions earlier in 2020 were disastrous for the local fitness industry, it did little to dent the business owner's confidence.

"Obviously it was a challenge, it hit a lot of fitness businesses on the Coast," Mr Talbot said.

"But our confidence came back after we opened up in mid-June.

"Any bad thoughts we might have had about COVID went out the window."

The material change of use application is currently with Noosa Council, but the franchisee was confident of a January 2021 grand opening.