SHORT NOTICE: Fitness centres were left unprepared after today’s announcement from State Government.
News

Fitness centres caught out with only 24 hours to reopen

Matt Collins
31st May 2020 4:37 PM
ONE Noosa gym owner was painting the walls of his fitness centre when he heard the news his business could reopen the next day.

Franks Gym owner Kym Everett was shocked by the news Stage 2 of COVID restrictions were brought forward to Monday, June 1.

"We had one day's notice to close and now we have one day's notice to open," he said.

With tradespeople doing work all this week, Mr Everett said there was no way Franks would be ready for opening by lunchtime on June 1.

He hoped to be open for the following week, Monday, June 8.

"Short story is we are bringing it forward a week," he said.

It was a different story for Crossfit Noosa owner Colin Macfarlen.

"We have been open and operating outdoors with a maximum of 10 people (nine clients and one trainer) since the Phase 1 announcement 2 weeks ago," he said.

"We will be fully operational under Phase 2 and will be operating as such from Tuesday morning."

