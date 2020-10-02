Fitting reward for owners and trainers association boss

TURF CHAT

Brett Kitching

AFTER recent wins at Ipswich for regional trainers Ken Perrin, Glen Peterson, Bradley Smith, and Ben Robinson, there was further success today at the Bundamba course.

President of the Ipswich Thoroughbred Owners and Trainers Association Brian Costello collected his first Ipswich winner for a while.

With Tegan Harrison aboard, Orsetto won the opening race at the juicy odds of $15.

Orsetto was at those odds despite a last start win at Toowoomba, the second win of the four-year-old gelding's career.

The reason for the long odds was the well backed duo at the top of the market - Hallsidehankypanky and Kirra Lass allowing all other runners to drift to the double figure odds quote.

These two favourites filled the placings but were no match for the Costello runner.

It was the first start on the home track for Orsetto and Tegan Harrison made no mistake guiding home Brian Costello's runner for his third career win.

Costello has been training at Ipswich for many decades and has had a string of winners over the years.

Arguably his best was Doonan Dancer around 15 years ago as that galloper racked up several metropolitan wins.

Brian's brother Jim and son Matt share in the ownership of Orsetto with all race book owners sharing the same surname and helping out at the stable. Matt has been riding trackwork for many years as well allowing the full family to share in the success.

Footy legend honoured at Ipswich

THE second race of the day today was a memorial for former Ipswich bred rugby league great Noel Kelly.

A member of the all-Ipswich Kangaroo front row from 1958, Noel Kelly sadly passed away recently.

Noel Kelly

The Goodna Rugby League Club were trackside for one of the earliest race day functions since the COVID pandemic restrictions were eased to allow such a function.

Kelly was closely linked with Goodna Rugby League Club and it was fitting for the club to honour their former member in that way.

Winner of the race was another at a good price as Inching Closer won with apprentice Adin Thompson aboard for trainer Matt Boland at $11.

Ipswich attendance boosted by racing club galloper

THERE was another runner with multiple owners at Ipswich today as My Diamond Girl helped to swell the attendance considerably.

This runner, trained by the Edmonds stable on the Gold Coast, has 1000 and a fair few of them came along to watch the performance. However their mare was no match for the well backed winner in favourite Kasita.

Despite top weight and a wide draw, Kasita was very impressive winning by five lengths easing up on the line after leading the whole way under jockey Jim Orman.

After almost 100 part owners of Lyrical Girl enjoyed a great experience at Ipswich last week, the Club is hoping this trend of multiple owners in a horse continues.

Group 1 carnivals fire up

GROUP 1 racing continues tomorrow with a big day including top level races in the Metropolitan Handicap, Epsom Handicap, and Flight Stakes at Randwick in Sydney.

At Flemington, the Melbourne Spring Carnival continues with the Turnbull stakes to be contested by a strong field chasing Group 1 glory. This has long been a feature lead up race to the big three - Caulfield Cup, Cox Plate, and Melbourne Cup which commence in a couple of weeks.

Next meeting

OCTOBER racing continues at Ipswich with a string of Wednesday meetings on the 7th, 14th, 21st and 28th.