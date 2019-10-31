Fitzy’s Noosa visit in November

CAPTAIN James Cook is one of the most recognisable in Australian history — an almost mythical figure who is often discussed, celebrated, reviled and debated.

But who was the real James Cook?

This Yorkshire farm boy would go on to become the foremost mariner, navigator and cartographer of his era, and to personally map a third of the globe.

His great voyages of discovery were incredible feats of seamanship and navigation. Leading a crew of men into uncharted territories, Cook would face the best and worst of humanity as he took himself and his crew to the edge of the known world — and beyond.

Now master non-fiction writer and journalist Peter FitzSimons has sat down to write the seminal word on the time-honoured sailor in his new book James Cook: The Story Behind the Man who Mapped the Worl d.

And he will be at Noosaville’s River Read on Tuesday, November 12 to host a discussion on all things books and more.

FitzSimons will be joined by guest host 92.7 MixFM’s Caroline Hutchinson at 250 Grammi Food and Wine Bar on Gympie Terrace for this event.

With his masterful storytelling talent, FitzSimons brings James Cook to life. Focusing on his most iconic expedition, the voyage of the Endeavour, where Cook first set foot on Australian and New Zealand soil, FitzSimons contrasts Cook against another figure who looms large in Australasian history: Joseph Banks, the aristocratic botanist. As they left England, Banks, a rich, famous playboy, was everything that Cook was not. The voyage tested Cook’s character and would help define his legacy.

Now, 240 years after James Cook’s death, FitzSimons reveals what kind of man James was at heart. His strengths, his weaknesses, his passions and pursuits, failures and successes.

For further information contact Lucinda Morley from The River Read on 0406 014 755