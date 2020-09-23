Five charged after police crackdown at Teewah

More than 400 people were tested for drink driving at Noosa North Shore at the weekend, part of a targeted enforcement operation. Picture: Supplied

Five people were slapped with a range of charges, including drink driving, dangerous operation of a vehicle and assault, after a targeted operation at Noosa North Shore.

Officers from the Sunshine Coast Road Policing Unit attended Noosa North Shore and Teewah Beach at the weekend where 396 random breath tests and 16 random drug tests were conducted.

The sting was in response to community concerns about poor behaviour of some patrons using the national park.

Sunshine Coast Road Policing Unit also issued about 40 fines on the beach between Tewantin and Double Island Point on Friday, the day before the September school holidays began.

Noosa Police officer-in-charge Senior Sergeant Ben Carroll said 21 street checks were completed and 68 infringement notices were also issued for speed, vehicle defects and seatbelts.

“It’s pretty normal to get a whole heap of infringements,” Sen-Sgt Carroll said.

“One weekend you can get a whole cohort of people coming here from everywhere.”

He said five people were handed a total of seven charges.

Three drink driving charges were laid for readings of 0.103, 0.063 and 0.054 per cent.

One person was charged with one count of dangerous operation with circumstance of excessive noise/sustained loss of traction.

Another was charged with possessing fireworks and one person was charged with assault occasioning bodily harm.

Two four-wheel-drive vehicles were also grounded after authorities deemed them to be modified to an unsafe standard.

The sting was part of an ongoing operation involving Sunshine Coast and Wide Bay police in partnership with Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service.