Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Volunteer Marine Rescue Mackay president Russel McLennan said the professional trout boat had run into Cockatoo Reef.
Volunteer Marine Rescue Mackay president Russel McLennan said the professional trout boat had run into Cockatoo Reef.
News

Five fishermen shipwrecked on reef

Zizi Averill
17th Jan 2020 4:28 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FIVE fishermen have been shipwrecked in a storm, 104 nautical miles east of Mackay.

Volunteer Marine Rescue Mackay president Russel McLennan said the professional trout boat had been blown onto Cockatoo Reef.

Mr McLennan said the professional fishers' boat had been caught in a gust during a severe storm when winds were blowing at more than 50 knots.

"They've been blown onto the reef," he said.

The boat put out its first distress call at noon and by 3.30pm the vessel had almost sunk into the water, Mr McLennan said.

"It was on its side and it will go under at full tide."

The five fishermen were uninjured and safe in a dinghy anchored on the reef, he said.

Help was on the way, with the crew of the fishing boat Vision answering their mayday call.

Mr McLennan said the shipwrecked fishers would be safely aboard by 7pm today.

They will remain on board overnight, and will be picked up by VMR tomorrow morning.

cockatoo reef mackay vmr mackay volunteer marine rescue mackay
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Ginger frenzy as festival spices up Yandina

        premium_icon Ginger frenzy as festival spices up Yandina

        Food & Entertainment The Ginger Flower and Food Festival is set to inspire 8000 ginger lovers over the next three days.

        Elderly man with dementia found in drain after search

        Elderly man with dementia found in drain after search

        News UPDATE: Missing 87yo man found in storm water drain

        ’Toothless’ election watchdog puts bite on ‘misleading’ claims

        premium_icon ’Toothless’ election watchdog puts bite on ‘misleading’...

        News A council election watchdog finds in favour of Noosa Council but defiant candidate...

        Landcare leader eyes fertile political offshoot

        premium_icon Landcare leader eyes fertile political offshoot

        News Noosa Landcare leaders stand for council after three decades of public service.