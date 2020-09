Five people were hospitalised after a car crash into a creek outside Toowoomba.

FIVE people have been taken to hospital after a car crashed into a creek just outside Toowoomba in the early hours of this morning.

Emergency services were called to the incident near Old Goombungee Rd at Cranley shortly after midnight.

Fire crews and paramedics helped the five people escape the car.

All were taken to Toowoomba Hospital in stable conditions, four of whom had suspected spinal injuries.