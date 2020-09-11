Five huge sporting events on the Coast this weekend

Super Netball, IRONMAN, NRL action, and more - It’s a huge weekend of elite sport on the Sunshine Coast.

Sunshine Coast sport lovers are in for a treat this weekend with an impressive mix of the best athletes from near and far embarking on the Coast.

The forecast might be for less-than-ideal weather, but it won't stop these sporting stars from shining.

From NRL footy stars to the state's best netballers, here are the five biggest sporting events on the Sunshine Coast this weekend.

SUPER NETBALL SERIES

It will be a Queensland Derby at USC Stadium this Sunday when two-time premiership winners Sunshine Coast Lightning take on the Queensland Firebirds in Round 12 of the Super Netball Series.

The third-place Lightning admit they have some fine-tuning to do and will have to make sure they turn up against the Firebirds who are currently two wins outside the top four and desperate for a win to keep their finals hopes alive.

The whistle will blow for the first centre pass at 1.15pm in the second last home game of the regular season for the Lightning.

NRL

Craig Bellamy's Melbourne Storm will play the North Queensland Cowboys at their home away from home Sunshine Coast Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Sitting comfortably in outright second place on the NRL ladder, the Melbourne Storm will be looking to limit the Cowboy's scoring opportunities and maintain their title as best defensive team in the competition.

With only one win from their last five starts, the Cowboys will have their work cut out for them to get the two points over a Cameron Smith-led Storm team.

Kick-off is 4.05pm in the Sunday afternoon clash at Sunshine Coast Stadium.

IRONMAN

Noosa may have missed out on hosting the country's biggest triathlon festival due to COVID restrictions, but Sunday's 70.3 Sunshine Coast Ironman has certainly filled the void.

The 1.89km swim, 90km cycle and 21.1km run will have even the spectators sweating as some of the best ironman athletes in the country line up in this COVID-safe event.

The event will commence with rolling swim starts from 6am at Mooloolaba's Loo with a View.

The first male competitor is expected to finish at 9.43am and first female at 10.07am.

Motorists are advised there will be several road closures on the day. Contact 1300 761 384 for more information.

CRICKET

The warmer months are upon us and, for a sports' fan, that can only mean one thing - cricket.

Round one and two of the Sunshine Coast T20 cricket season commences this Saturday, September 12.

There is no question it will be a season like no other.

At Caboolture Sports Cricket Club, Glasshouse play Caboolture and Maroochydore pad up against Caloundra from 9.30am.

The teams will then swap and play the opposing teams in afternoon games from 1.30pm.

At Noosa District Sports Complex, Coolum verse Gympie from 9.30am followed by Coolum v Nambour at 1.30pm.

At Tewantin's Read Park, Gympie play hosts Tewantin/Noosa from 1.30pm and then Nambour v Tewantin/Noosa from 6pm.

RUGBY UNION

It may be a huge weekend of sport, but rugby fans have not been forgotten.

It will be an afternoon of reminiscing at Noosa Dolphins on Saturday afternoon, as 'the Fins' host Maroochydore Swans in the annual John Currey Shield.

A Maroochydore Life Member John Currey played over 200 games for the Swans, including a staggering 11 A-Grade grand finals against Noosa.

He was Noosa's worst enemy on the field, but the first one in their dressing room after the game to share a beer.

The John Currey Shield is a fitting legacy for a rugby legend taken far too soon after a battle with cancer.

The main game kicks off at 4pm at Noosa Dolphins Field following senior womens, 12.45pm and reserve grade, 2.15pm.

In the other Coast game, Caloundra host ladder leaders USC Barbarians. Kick off in the main game 4pm.