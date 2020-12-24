Five injured: Teen flown to hospital after rollover

Emergency services at an accident on Noosa Springs Dr.

A teenage boy has been airlifted to hospital in a critical condition after a single-vehicle rollover.

Emergency crews were called to the incident on Noosa Springs Drive at Noosa Heads at around 1:35pm.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said four people were in a stable condition with minor injuries.

“Those four have been taken to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital.

“A fifth patient was entrapped in the vehicle, this person is in a critical condition with significant head and arm injuries.”

The RACQ Lifeflight rescue helicopter landed on the nearby AFL grounds to transport the teen.

He was taken to the Royal Brisbane and Women’s Hospital.