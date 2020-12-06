Five men injured in wild brawl at Gold Coast home

Menu
Five people taken to Gold Coast University Hospital after Bundall brawl
by Thomas Morgan
6th Dec 2020 10:03 AM
Five people have been taken to hospital after a wild brawl on the Gold Coast yesterday.

Emergency services were called to an address along Racecourse Drive, Bundall at 5.33pm on Saturday after reports of a brawl "involving several people."

Queensland Ambulance transported a man in his 60s to Gold Coast University Hospital with chest pain.

Two men in their 20s were also taken to GCUH, one with a head injury and the other with facial injuries.

Two other men were also transported with minor injuries.

All five men were reportedly in a stable condition.

A Queensland Police spokesman said they'd received no complaints about the incident.

 

