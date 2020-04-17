Five men on the run after spate of break-ins across Coast

Police are searching for a group of five men after a spate of thefts, plus two stolen cars, on the Sunshine Coast.

Police are searching for a group of five men after a spate of thefts, plus two stolen cars, on the Sunshine Coast.

POLICE are searching for a group of five men after two cars were stolen and a number of businesses across the Sunshine Coast were broken into early yesterday morning.

The group are believed to have travelled from Brisbane's southside in a stolen red Jeep Grand Cherokee.

Police allege the men forced entry into multiple businesses including a store at Birtinya, a bottle shop at Marcoola and an electrical goods store at Noosaville between 1-3.30am.

The men are believed to have fled to Brisbane after the alleged thefts.

It's alleged the group stole a number of items from the stores, including cash, alcohol and electronic goods.

About 5am, the men are believed to have stolen a silver Volkswagen Polo parked on a nature strip on Currawong Cres, Peregian Springs.

The car was bearing Queensland registration plates 041MYG.

Police believe the stolen cars are in the Brisbane area after they say the group used them to travel back from Peregian Springs.

Anyone with information is being urged to contact police.

The men are described as teenagers to early 20s with dark complexions.

Anyone with information which could help identify the men, or the whereabouts of the stolen cars, is urged to contact police.

Quote these reference numbers: QP2000764780, QP2000765109, QP2000765143, QP2000765195.