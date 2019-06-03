Menu
TOURIST HOT SPOT: This frontage to Hastings St has set one local family back $5 million to buy.
Five million reasons for faith in Hastings St vibe

3rd Jun 2019 12:00 PM

A HASTINGS St commercial hot spot has sold for $5million, highlighting that Noosa is still home to blue-chip property investments.

The sale of Shop 1 at 55Hastings St to a local family was negotiated by CBRE's Brendan Robins and Ryan Parry on behalf of the vendor, a private NSW-based investor.

"The offers-to-purchase campaign attracted over 30 inquiries from qualified investors, with the sale price translating to a yield of 5.25per cent and a rate of $44,779 per square metre,” Mr Robins said.

The 113 sq m site is leased to Lorna Jane until August 2022 with a five-year option and has a net rental income of $265,533 after land tax deductions.

The property features a 9m frontage to Hastings St, benefiting from heavy foot traffic and a strong tourism industry, with Tourism Noosa reporting almost two million visitors to the area spending almost $900 million last financial year.

In 2007, Mr Robins managed the sale of the same property, then tenanted by Hugo Boss, for $4.65 million.

The most recent transaction follows continued growth in Noosa's residential property market, despite the downturn in Sydney and Melbourne, with several Sunshine Beach properties recently selling for more than $15 million.

