Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Politics

Five-minute survey to help shape QLD’s future

31st Aug 2020 8:14 PM

 

If you're passionate about the issues facing Queensland's future - from cost of living and covid, to politics and lifestyle - share your views in News Queensland's Your Say 2020 survey.

It takes less than five minutes and your responses will help shape the news agenda ahead of the State Election on October 31.

We're not asking for any personal details or contact information, but your age bracket, gender and state electorate will help us better understand the issues facing every Queenslander, right across the state.

Originally published as Five-minute survey to help shape QLD's future

More Stories

politics queensland survey your say your say 2020

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        FINAL CHAPTER: Popular Coast bookstore closes down

        Premium Content FINAL CHAPTER: Popular Coast bookstore closes down

        Business The popular book store, which has kept tourists and locals reading for more than 20 years, has announced it will close its doors in October.

        Three injured, traffic delayed in chaotic day on Coast roads

        Premium Content Three injured, traffic delayed in chaotic day on Coast roads

        News Three people have been taken to hospital as a result of separate traffic crashes...

        Dispute ends as major retail development approved

        Premium Content Dispute ends as major retail development approved

        Business Coast retail project wins approval after court battle

        Workers cop roadside sprays after delays

        Premium Content Workers cop roadside sprays after delays

        News Council workers report nasty abuse over minor delays.