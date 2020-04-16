Menu
Five new cases as state tally tops 1000

16th Apr 2020 11:21 AM

 

 

QUEENSLAND has again recorded another five coronavirus cases overnight, taking the state's total to 1001.

Health Minister Steven Miles said the number of cases announced yesterday had been revised down from five to two.

Yesterday's case number was the lowest number since early March.

Authorities said despite the low number, they were concerned about the number of cases being picked up interstate.

It comes as Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk faces questions over the health advice her government relied when deciding to only re-open schools for children of essential workers.

When asked yesterday by The Courier-Mail, the Premier's office said the health advice was confidential.

Opposition Leader Deb Frecklington took aim at the revelation, claiming the Premier needed to be honest with Queenslanders and treat them like adults.

"Queenslanders are making extraordinary sacrifices based on claimed medical advice, it is only right that advice is released in full," she said.

It comes after a day of confusing messaging around who could send their children to school.

A National Cabinet meeting to be held today will focus on planning for "gentle steps" out of social restrictions.

 

Originally published as Five new cases as state tally tops 1000

 

coronavirus covid-19 queensland

