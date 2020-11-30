Menu
Five people were taken to hospital after a serious crash on the Centenary Highway on Sunday night.
Five people, baby hospitalised after serious head-on crash

Lachlan Mcivor
30th Nov 2020 6:43 AM
POLICE are investigating a serious head-on crash which closed the Centenary Highway for more than four hours last night.

Five people and a baby were hospitalised after the incident, with one man taken to hospital in Brisbane with a head injury.

Police say initial investigations indicate two vehicles collided head-on on the motorway at Spring Mountain just after 9pm Sunday.

The highway was closed in both directions until 1.45am.

Paramedics assessed six patients at the scene of the crash, with the high acuity response unit and critical care paramedics attending.

A woman in her 20s with leg and abdominal injuries, a man in his 20s and an infant were taken to Ipswich Hospital in stable conditions.

A man in his 30s was transported to Princess Alexandra Hospital in a serious but stable condition with a head injury.

Another man in his 30s with a leg injury and another man with no obvious injuries were also taken to Princess Alexandra Hospital in stable conditions.

Police want to speak to anyone who saw the crash or has dashcam footage of the motorway from that time.

You can report information to police at Crime Stoppers or Policelink.

