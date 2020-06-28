Menu
MAYHEM: Justin Davidson captured images of the Bruce Highway southbound near the Ilkley Rd overpass at Tanawha this afternoon.
Breaking

STANDSTILL: Five people hospitalised after second smash

Matty Holdsworth
28th Jun 2020 3:47 PM | Updated: 5:35 PM
UPDATE: MAJOR delays are to be expected on the Bruce Highway at Forest Glen after a massive pileup involving at least five vehicles.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said traffic is flowing, but slow, more than an hour after the 3pm crash.

He said the majority of vehicles damaged had been cleared with one more to come.

Long delays are to be expected in the southbound lanes towards Caloundra.

Five people were taken to hospital.

INITIAL: NINE people have been assessed with five to be taken to hospital after a multi-vehicle pileup on the Bruce Highway.

Emergency services are responding to a multi-vehicle crash reported at Tanawha, past Ilkley Rd about 3pm.

The initial response included critical care paramedics, a high acuity doctor and multiple units of paramedics.

However a Queensland Ambulance Services spokeswoman said the crash was not as bad as originally thought.

As of 3.30pm, the spokeswoman said five people would be taken to Sunshine Coast University Hospital.

All patients were stable with minor injuries and she said the other four had declined further treatment.

One of the injured people was a pre-teen.

It comes after a 4WD and caravan crash at Forest Glen this morning which was still affecting traffic.

Congestion and rainfall have all played a part in the traffic that motorists are describing as at a "standstill".

More to come.

