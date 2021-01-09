Menu
Queensland Ambulance Service generic
Breaking

Five people rushed to hospital after two-vehicle accident

Natalie Wynne
9th Jan 2021 12:00 PM
UPDATE 12.3opm

Five people have been rushed to hospital after a two-vehicle accident on the Sunshine Coast.

Emergency services were called to David St and Range Rd just before 11.30am on Saturday.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said a female with chest injuries and a child were taken to Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a stable condition.

Three other people were taken to Nambour Hospital also in a stable condition.

EARLIER 12.00pm

Five people are being assessed for injuries after a two-vehicle accident at Nambour.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said two crews were called to the scene at David St and Range Rd just before 11.30am on Saturday.

The spokeswoman said five patients were currently being assessed and appeared to be in a stable condition.

The Sunshine Coast Daily

