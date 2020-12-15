Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Stranded fishermen attempted to construct a makeshift sail to get home after their boat broke over the weekend.
Stranded fishermen attempted to construct a makeshift sail to get home after their boat broke over the weekend.
News

Five rescued after boat breaks down off East Arnhem coast

by Natasha Emeck
15th Dec 2020 6:27 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

FIVE stranded fishermen attempted to construct a makeshift sail to get home after their boat broke down in Blue Mud Bay over the weekend.

Police said the party - which included three men and two youths - departed to hunt turtle at Woodah Island on Sunday morning but the group did not return as expected.

A Yirralka Ranger drove to the party's departure point to scan the coastline and raised the alarm on Monday morning.

Police from Gapuwiyak started a marine search and located the party camped on Woodah Island after the boat had broken down the day before.

The group had run out of freshwater and had constructed a makeshift sail with the plan to attempt to reach the mainland when police arrived.

Blue Mud Bay rescue. Picture: NTPFES
Blue Mud Bay rescue. Picture: NTPFES

Police towed the party back to the mainland where the community met them with food and water.

Senior Sergeant Michael Milde said the boat's skipper was cautioned about having the right safety equipment.

"While we appreciate the innovative efforts of the party to create makeshift sail to get home, it can't do the job of an emergency beacon," he said.

"It is very important that all boaters ensure they have the correct safety gear, especially going into the wet season when conditions can change suddenly."

natasha.emeck@news.com.au

 

Originally published as Five rescued after boat breaks down off East Arnhem coast

ocean rescue

Just In

    Just In

      Worker killed at mine

      Worker killed at mine
      • 15th Dec 2020 6:35 PM

      Top Stories

        Thrive after 65: Senior business leaders not slowing down

        Premium Content Thrive after 65: Senior business leaders not slowing down

        Business The Sunshine Coast’s senior business leaders, at 65 and beyond, have no desire to slow down or retire. SEE THE LIST

        ’Tragic accident’: Care boss responds to deep water crash

        Premium Content ’Tragic accident’: Care boss responds to deep water crash

        News Lifestyle Supports boss says focus is on supporting staff, family

        FULL LIST: Noosa Magistrates Court appearances today

        Premium Content FULL LIST: Noosa Magistrates Court appearances today

        Crime Here is a list of matters listed at Noosa Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

        Warning for ‘crazy’ number of snakes

        Warning for ‘crazy’ number of snakes

        Weather Heavy rain forces snakes to retreat into Queensland homes