Arcare Noosa, aged care community, has opened its doors.
News

Five-star aged care home to offer 'luxury' living

Natalie Wynne
25th Jan 2021 5:00 AM
More Sunshine Coast seniors can indulge in a life of luxury as a new five-star aged care home opens its doors.

Situated across from Noosa Hospital, Arcare Noosa will bring state-of-the-art amenities to seniors in Noosaville.

The residence will offer a mix of permanent and dementia care.

Arcare CEO Colin Singh said the dedicated assignment model was first rolled out across Arcare's residences throughout 2014 and 2015.

"Our relationship-first approach to celebrating and supporting old age is not only unique to Arcare, but also considered by aged care experts globally to be at the forefront of elder-care," he said.

Along with the 90 suites, Arcare Noosa will accommodate a range of luxury facilities and services.

A wellbeing centre will provide exercise and massage therapies, as well as beauty services.

And for movie buffs there is an in-house theatre room for a luxury cinema experience.

Arcare Noosa $45m facility has opened in Noosaville.
Other features include private dining, library, lounge areas, tranquillity room, in-built courtyard with BBQ and activity rooms for residents and their guests to enjoy.

Residence Manager Rebecca West was looking forward to welcoming new faces to Arcare Noosa in the coming weeks as residents started to move in.

"We will have a vibrant and ever-evolving lifestyle activities calendar to cater to our residents' social, physical and mental wellbeing," Ms West said.

"Residents and families will also be encouraged to attend regular meetings on different aspects of the residence, such as lifestyle activities, food and dining, to allow for direct input and feedback."

Physical tours are available and can be booked by calling 1300 272 273.

