Five thing to do in Noosa this week

Rogue Toad

THE Rogue Toad teams up with Noosa Ferry for a comedy set about prejudice and love this weekend on Noosa River.

Board the Noosa Ferry at Noosa Marina, Tewantin and enjoy the scenery as you cruise the river, picking up characters along the way, including a family of friendly blue tongues.

Cost is $35, includes a drink and snack. Book at trybooking.com/XLUR

Starry Nights movie

BRING a blanket and enjoy free family movie under the stars.

On Saturday, January 26 at 6.30pm The Greatest Showman (PG) will show at Peregian Beach Village.

Library events

CHILDREN bored? Tomorrow Noosa Library will hold Kanopy 4 Kids from 10-11.30am for children of all ages. BYO movie snack.

Then on Thursday they will hold an Alpaca Party from 11.30am-1pm. Full of alpaca-themed fun and games, the day is for children aged 4+. Be sure to pack a picnic.

Both events are free and bookings are required on 53296555.

Magician spectacular

NICKLEBY the Magician will be at Tewantin Noosa RSL on Wednesday nights during the school holidays for some magical fun.

The magician specialises in creating experiences the whole family can enjoy as he bends the possibilities of space and time from 6.30pm. There is no charge for Nickleby's show but bookings for dinner are essential. The kids eat free offer is also available to members.

Tree Place

ON DISPLAY until January 27 at Noosa Regional Gallery, Tree Place came about when Noosa artist Anne Harris followed the fallen form of an ancient tree to the local rubbish dump and made the decision to salvage it.

She set off a chain of events that has created about 25 separate projects. Each artistic offshoot is revealed during Tree Place.